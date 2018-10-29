Developer changes fence plan

A DEVELOPER has revised plans for fencing around two houses in Peppard.

Atlas Planning Group built a 1.8m high wooden fence around the properties on the corner of Gravel Hill and Stoke Row Road even though it was granted planning permission for hedging only.

Residents and parish councillors complained that this made it difficult to see out into the road from the junction and demanded the fence was removed.

Now the developer is seeking to plant hawthorn hedging around the whole site but keep the fencing behind it except on the corner.

Property Specialists (UK), of London, applied in April for consent to replace parts of the fence with hedging and other parts with a 1.2m post and rail fence behind a hedge.

Parish councillors said the developer should abide by the original planning permission and that the 1.8m high fence around two other properties on Gravel Hill should also be replaced by hedging.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, also objected.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council, criticised South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for not making a decision when it was due in June.

He said: “There are ongoing concerns among residents for those who drive along Stoke Row Road and want to turn right or left but are worried about the fencing.

“It should be a more rural type of fencing but there are also issues with visibility for drivers coming out of the junction.

“The matter is still with the district council’s enforcement team to try to get something done. It seems to be stuck in the system.”