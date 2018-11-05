Monday, 05 November 2018

New trees

NEW trees are set be planted around Sonning Common.

The parish council’s environment working party has £1,600 to spend before the spring.

It is considering planting a hornbeam tree at Millennium Green, some aucuba japonica crotonoides and a field maple at Lea Road playground and eleagnus ellingei gilt edge and photinia pink marble at the Baskerville Road play area.

