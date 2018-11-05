Monday, 05 November 2018

No painting

PLANS to paint gates marking footpaths in Sonning Common bright colours to encourage drivers to slow down have been scrapped.

The idea was suggested by traffic consultant Ben Hamilton Baillie in a report on how to improve the village centre, especially traffic problems.

The council had considered trialling it on the paths from Grove Road to Wood Lane and Kennylands Road to Millennium Green.

