Monday, 12 November 2018

Lunch raises £2,247 for First Responders

A LUNCH held at Sonning Common village hall raised £2,247 for the local Community First Responders.

Seventy-two people sat down to jacket potatoes with a choice of filling followed by fresh fruit, tea and coffee.

First Responders Chris Brook and Sue Abbott gave a talk and demonstration of their equipment, in particular their recently purchased emergency lifting cushion which was paid for by funds raised locally.

Sue Nickson, from Peppard Common, who was one of the organisers, said: “A big thank-you to all who came to the lunch, bought raffle tickets and items from Peter Rickards’s wood turning stall and, in particular, the donors of substantial sums which really boosted the final amount.

“Sums such as this really demonstrate how much we value the services of these dedicated volunteers.”

