Monday, 19 November 2018

Short story competition winners announced

NATIONAL Libraries week was marked by the presentation of the prizes in the Friends of Sonning Common’s Library’s short story competition.

There were more than 40 entries.

Sophie Stone won the under-11s category with The Pearl and the runner-up was Jacob Vorster with The Fox Catcher

The under-16s category was won by Freya Handley with A Summary of My Life and the runner-up was Gabriele Stone with Moments Can Never be Foretold.

Sheila Walker won the over-16s category with Cat and Mouse and the runner-up was Molly Hancock with Society Problem#249.

A special judges’ award went to Freya Hammond for Pocket-sized Neve Saves the Day.

The competition was sponsored by Stephen Anthony Developments and TA Fisher.

