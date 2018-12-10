Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warning over con couple

A PAIR of convicted fraudsters have been spotted in Sonning Common.

The middle-aged man and woman were seen by residents in the Wood Lane area.

In October, police issued a warning that the couple had appeared in Henley and might claim to be homeless but waiting for a large sum of money owed to them.

Residents are warned not to let the couple into their homes or give them money and, if you are approached for money or assistance, call the police on 101.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33