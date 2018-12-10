Warning over con couple

A PAIR of convicted fraudsters have been spotted in Sonning Common.

The middle-aged man and woman were seen by residents in the Wood Lane area.

In October, police issued a warning that the couple had appeared in Henley and might claim to be homeless but waiting for a large sum of money owed to them.

Residents are warned not to let the couple into their homes or give them money and, if you are approached for money or assistance, call the police on 101.