Lunch offer

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
TICKETS have gone on sale for the Christmas Day lunch at Sonning Common village hall for people who live alone or can’t face cooking for two.
The cost is £10 a head for a turkey lunch with all the trimmings plus crackers.
To book, call Chrissie Godfrey on 0118 972 2103. Numbers are limited.
17 December 2018
More News:
Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
POLL: Have your say