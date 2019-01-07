Monday, 07 January 2019

Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities

FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning Common on a trailer pulled by a tractor.

He was taken on the procession through the village and handed out sweets to children who followed.

The event visited Reades Lane, Westleigh Drive, Lea Road, Grove Road, Baskerville Road, Orchard Avenue, Wood Lane, Widmore Lane, Churchill Crescent and Blounts Court Road.

The final stop was the Butcher’s Arms pub where landlord Rob Blues had organised mulled wine and mince pies for guests.

The event raised £884.36 through a door-to-door collection. Half of this will be given to the FISH charity and the other half to the Sonning Common first responders.

Organiser Helen Coyne said: “Each year we agree we will choose two charities to raise money for.  They are local charities so we are giving back something to the community.

“We had some fantastic comments from people saying thank you and how much their children enjoyed it.”

Mrs Coyne said she wanted to thank helpers Craig, Kirsten and Lyndsay Henderson, Alison Baillie, Mathew White, Matt Hopson, Nerys Havers, Karen Lowe, Pippa and Mary Norris, Ewan Ashley, Duncan and Christine Bradley, Alyson Barnes, Caroline Turner, John Evans and Matt Connor as well as Paul Jenkins, who drove the tractor.

The Chiltern Edge Community Association donated £300 and Gosia Lamparska donated the sweets. 

