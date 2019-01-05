Man badly hurt in Sonning Common crash

A MAN is in hospital with serious head injuries after a van he was travelling in crashed into parked vehicles and a wall in Sonning Common.

The silver Ford Transit was involved in the collision in Wood Lane at about 10.30pm on Thursday night (Jan 3). It also drove through a bus stop and a garden fence before coming to a halt in the front garden of a house.

Police attended the scene along with paramedics, who took the 40-year-old man to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. He remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers are urging anybody who saw the crash or has dash-cam or CCTV footage to get in touch. Anyone who can help should contact the police on 101, quoting the incident reference 43190002854.