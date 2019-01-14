Outdoor learning

A NEW “forest school” has been created at Sonning Common Pre-School.

An area of the garden at the pre-school in Grove Road has been cordoned off and more trees will be planted.

Staff have received training with the help of a grant from the Co-operative’s Local Community Fund.

The work was completed with the help of parent Lee Chalk, who helped move play equipment and build a fence.

Emma Lunnon, the forest school leader, said: “Our aim is to provide children with regular visits to a natural environment during all seasons and weathers.

“Children will be able to take control of their own learning and play and will be supported in risky play as staff understand that children will become resilient and confident in their own capabilities if they are allowed to test their ideas and learn from their mistakes.”