Runaway rhea disrupts traffic

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which has been disrupting traffic in Peppard and Sonning Common.

Thames Valley Police were called at 11.47am yesterday (Sunday) to help capture the bird after the bird was seen in the road at Chiltern Bank, Peppard Common.

The rhea, which can run at speeds of 40 mph, evaded officers and was later seen in Shiplake Bottom and Hilcrest Lane, and is still on the run.

Officers posted a picture of the bird to Twitter with the message: “This fella on the loose causing a few road issues in Sonning Common, when we approached him he gave it the legs!”

Picture: Thames Valley Police