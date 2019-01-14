Monday, 14 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Runaway rhea disrupts traffic

Runaway rhea disrupts traffic

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which has been disrupting traffic in Peppard and Sonning Common.

Thames Valley Police were called at 11.47am yesterday (Sunday) to help capture the bird after the bird was seen in the road at Chiltern Bank, Peppard Common.

The rhea, which can run at speeds of 40 mph, evaded officers and was later seen in Shiplake Bottom and Hilcrest Lane, and is still on the run.

Officers posted a picture of the bird to Twitter with the message: “This fella on the loose causing a few road issues in Sonning Common, when we approached him he gave it the legs!”

For more on this story, pick up a copy of the Henley Standard, out on Friday.

Picture: Thames Valley Police

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33