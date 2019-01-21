Shop closure

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,000 boathouse.
Monday, 21 January 2019
THE Co-op store in Sonning Common was closed for almost two hours on Wednesday last week after staff thought they could smell gas.
An inspection found there was no problem and the Wood Lane shop re-opened at 6pm.
Store manager Apu Miah said: “We thought we smelt gas out the back, so we shut the store for customer safety.”
21 January 2019
