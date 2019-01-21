Monday, 21 January 2019

Surgery expanding

SONNING Common health centre is being extended to create more consulting space.

The internal building work is being carried out at the surgery in Wood Lane and is expected to be completed by March.

There will be three new clinical rooms for use by GPs and the nursing team and a new treatment room and the waiting room will be made larger.

The work is in response to the centre’s growing number of patients which currently stands at 9,000.

A spokeswoman said: “We want to ensure that we continue to provide an excellent service in the years ahead.  We will work hard to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise for any inconvenience.”

