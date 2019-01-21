Unity service

Monday, 21 January 2019

A SERVICE will be held at Springwater Chapel in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, at 6.30pm on Sunday to mark the start of a week of prayer for Christian unity.

The hour-long service will be followed by refreshments.

Members of the congregations of All Saints’ Church in Peppard, St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End, Stoke Row Chapel and Christ the King Church and St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common will attend. 

