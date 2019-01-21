Monday, 21 January 2019

Counselling

THE  Sonning Common Bereavement Group will meet  at the Fish volunteer centre in Kennylands Road on Wednesday from 2pm to  4pm.

Jill Poll, a qualified counsellor, will run the session. Attendance is free but organisers ask for a contribution towards refreshments.

For more information, email jill@dragonflies
counselling.co.uk 

