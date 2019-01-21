Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
THE Sonning Common Bereavement Group will meet at the Fish volunteer centre in Kennylands Road on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm.
Jill Poll, a qualified counsellor, will run the session. Attendance is free but organisers ask for a contribution towards refreshments.
For more information, email jill@dragonflies
counselling.co.uk
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say