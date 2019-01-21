New health walk days

THE Sonning Common Health Walks have started again.

On Mondays there is a walk starting at Millennium Common at 10am and another from the Peppard Stores crossroads in Stoke Row Road at 11.30am.

On Tuesdays, there is a walk from Kingwood Common, starting at 10am.

On Wednesdays, walkers will start at Old Copse End off Woodlands Road, Sonning Common, at 2pm.

Until February 21, Thursday walks will depart from the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road, Peppard, at 10am and from February 28, these will begin at 10am at All Saints’ Church in Peppard Common.

On Fridays walks will begin at the war memorial hall from 9.30am.

Saturday outings start at 9.30am and 2pm from Sonning Common Health Centre in Wood Lane.

On Sundays, walks will start at 10am from the Peppard Stores crossroads.

Walkers are advised to bring sturdy walking boots or trainers that can get wet and a bottle of water. Dogs are welcome, provided they are kept on leads.

There will be a warm-up before each walk.