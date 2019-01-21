Chris the runaway rhea gives police the slip

A RUNAWAY rhea called Chris evaded police officers and disrupted traffic in Sonning Common.

The 4ft bird has been living wild for four weeks after escaping from the owner’s farm near the village.

Police received three calls from drivers who saw it running along Peppard Road on Sunday morning.

Pc Simon Pink and Sgt Gary Doughty managed to trap it in a front garden in Butler’s Yard before it fled through a hole in a hedge and ran off towards Peppard Common.

Pc Pink said: “We had loads of calls from members of the public because he was causing obstruction to the highways. We heard he had done it before and then been captured and the owner said he was a bit of an escape artist.

“We managed to trap him in someone’s front garden but when he ran away there was no way I was going to catch him — he can run about 40mph.

“We have located the owner who is out looking for him and trying to trap him in a horse box.”

Chris was seen again in Hillcrest Lane, Peppard, before running off again and police gave up their pursuit.

Pc Pink said: “He went into somebody’s garden, got through their back hedge and across the countryside. There was no way I was going to start running across those fields. It wasn’t for us to go chasing after him forever.”

Colleen McDonnell was one of the first people to see the rhea when she left St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common with her two young sons.

She said: “I was just walking out when I saw what I thought at the time was an ostrich and I said, ‘is that an ostrich?’

“Everyone was laughing. It went straight up the road and I just got out my phone and recorded it. The boys were very excited.

“I was panicking and thought ‘how do I help this animal?’ I thought it was going to get run over by other people in their cars.”

She uploaded her video to Facebook and then got in her car to see if she could find the animal.

McDonnell said: “These two guys had seen it and followed it. We were all concerned. I think at that point the police were called and they were able to pin it in a front garden.”

Thames Valley Police joked about the incident on Twitter, saying: “Our own take on #HotFuzz! This fella on the loose causing a few road issues in Sonning Common.

“When we approached him he gave it the legs! ‘Offender’ outstanding, last seen across the fields!”