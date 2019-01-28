Monday, 28 January 2019

New ear clinic

AN ear wax removal clinic is to be held weekly at Sonning Common Health Centre.

Tripp Hearing will run the private clinic for ear microsuction on the third Tuesday of each month, starting on February 19. 

