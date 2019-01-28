Monday, 28 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Probe into Airbnb claim

AN investigation has been launched into the alleged use of an outbuilding in Sonning Common as an Airbnb.

Lee and Hema Williams, who own the property in Grove Road, have denied any wrongdoing.

In 1997 South Oxfordshire District Council granted planning permission for construction of a double garage with a playroom and storage areas on the condition that it wasn’t used for commercial purposes.

A council spokeswoman said: “We have undertaken several investigations at this property and, as a result, have recently opened a fresh case.”

The Williams refused to comment.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33