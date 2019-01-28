Probe into Airbnb claim

AN investigation has been launched into the alleged use of an outbuilding in Sonning Common as an Airbnb.

Lee and Hema Williams, who own the property in Grove Road, have denied any wrongdoing.

In 1997 South Oxfordshire District Council granted planning permission for construction of a double garage with a playroom and storage areas on the condition that it wasn’t used for commercial purposes.

A council spokeswoman said: “We have undertaken several investigations at this property and, as a result, have recently opened a fresh case.”

The Williams refused to comment.