February Fish trips

THE Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common will be running a minibus trip to the Orchid Festival at Kew Gardens next month.

This will take place on Tuesday, February 26 and will depart from the village hall at 10am. The cost is £10.

An afternoon in Marlow is planned for Tuesday, February 5 with pick-up at 1pm. The cost is £6.

Trips to Tesco in Henley will take place every Monday and to Waitrose in Henley on February 7 and 19, both with pick-up from home from 9am.

The minibus will take passengers to Henley Farmers’ Market on Thursday, February 28.

Trips to Reading town centre will take place on February 14 and 27 with departure at 9am. There will be trips to Reading Lidl and Morrisons on Wednesdays, February 6 and 20 with pick-up from 10am.

The charity has organised a pub lunch on February 21, which will cost £6. Pick up is at 11.30am.

For more information and to book, call 0118 972 3986.