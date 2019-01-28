Chris the runaway rhea back in field... for now

A RUNAWAY rhea called Chris that disrupted traffic and evaded police has been found.

Owner Tony Herring says the 4ft bird is in a field off Peppard Hill near Peppard Primary School.

He is leaving out food and water for Chris until he can get him into a horsebox and take him home to his farm on Neal’s Lane, near Wyfold.

The bird has been living wild after escaping almost six weeks ago and caused drama in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, on a Sunday morning when he brought traffic to a standstill and evaded capture by two police officers.

Mr Herring has been going out every day since to try and catch Chris but he always runs off — and he can reach a speed of 40mph.

He said the bird seemed happy in the field as he had food and water but added: “The trouble is we are not going to catch him — he would just run circles around us even if we had 20 people.

“We are going to get some fencing, high stuff. We’ll get him used to us feeding him and fence him in at the same time.

“We will keep feeding him and close the fencing up behind him before we get him into the horsebox.

“If we freak him out, he would leg it over a fence somewhere.

“He got out at the same time last year, just before the breeding season.”

Mr Herring owns a total of five rheas, including two baby birds.

He said: “We did have a lot more, but some died in the heavy rain and flooding a few years back when they got stuck in mud.”