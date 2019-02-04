Homes update

Monday, 04 February 2019

THE Sonning Common neighbourhood plan revision working party will hold an open day at the village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm.

This is designed to keep residents informed and to find volunteers to survey potential new development sites.

The current plan allocates five sites for the construction of 195 homes.

