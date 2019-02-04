Homes update

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
THE Sonning Common neighbourhood plan revision working party will hold an open day at the village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm.
This is designed to keep residents informed and to find volunteers to survey potential new development sites.
The current plan allocates five sites for the construction of 195 homes.
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say