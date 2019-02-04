Councillor to retire

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
A COUNCILLOR in Sonning Common will not seek re-election in May.
Chrissie Godfrey, 76, has served on the parish council for 12 years and wants someone younger to
succeed her.
She said: “It is a decision that has been brought on by health issues.
“We want some young people to join and come with new, inventive ideas.”
04 February 2019
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
