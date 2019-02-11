Funeral of man killed in crash

THE funeral of a man who died in a crash in Sonning Common took place on Monday.

Billy Seymour, 47, died in hospital on January 5, two days after suffering serious head injuries in the incident in Wood Lane.

The former professional footballer was a passenger in a silver Ford Transit van which left the road and collided with parked cars, a bus stop sign and the boundary walls of several houses before coming to a stop in a front garden.

Dozens of people, including members of his family attended the service at Easthamstead Crematorium in Wokingham.

Mr Seymour, who had been living in Sonning Common had played for Southampton, Millwall and Coventry City.

Last year he gave evidence at the trial of former Saints’ coach Bob Higgins who was accused of indecent assault on teenage boys.

Higgins was convicted of one count and faces a retrial on 48 more later this year.

More recently, Mr Seymour was an ambassador for the Offside Trust, which was set up to support victims of abuse in sport.

Friends described him as an irreplaceable man with a big heart. They said he would “light up a room” and was an “infectious” and “lovable” person.

Others remembered him as a natural athlete who also enjoyed rowing and played the piano.

The Offside Trust posted a tweet before the funeral, saying: “It is a very sad and emotional day for everyone who knew Billy Seymour, our great friend and ambassador who we lay to rest today.

“Our work to support survivors of child abuse in sport will continue in his honour.

“RIP Billy. We’ll miss you, brother.”

• Alexander Clarke, 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to provide a roadside breath test. He appeared at Reading Crown Court on Monday via videolink and will enter a plea at a later date.