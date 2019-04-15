Charity sale

A CHARITY fund-raiser will be held at Sonning Common village hall on Saturday, May 4 from 10am to 3pm.

It is in aid of the Ways and Means Trust and Greenshoots, which are based in Peppard.

There will be stalls selling homemade baked goods and jams, bedding and vegetable plants and DVDs, CDs and books as well as a raffle and tombola. An auction of antiques and paintings will be held at 1pm.