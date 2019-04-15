Charity sale

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A CHARITY fund-raiser will be held at Sonning Common village hall on Saturday, May 4 from 10am to 3pm.
It is in aid of the Ways and Means Trust and Greenshoots, which are based in Peppard.
There will be stalls selling homemade baked goods and jams, bedding and vegetable plants and DVDs, CDs and books as well as a raffle and tombola. An auction of antiques and paintings will be held at 1pm.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say