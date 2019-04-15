Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal

A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed well-known hits and songs from musicals for charity.

More than 60 members of Nottakwire took part in the rehearsal event at the village hall in Wood Lane. There was also a cake sale.

They raised £700 for Comic Relief and victims of Cyclone Idai in southern Africa, which caused flooding, damage and hundreds of deaths last month.

The singers, who all wore something red to mark Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, were conducted by Elaine Williams and accompanied by Margaret Moola on the piano.

The two women, who live in Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common, founded the group.

The group sang 16 songs, including You Raise Me Up by Rolf Løvland and Brendan Graham, Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King, Thank You For The Music by ABBA, The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book, When I’m 64 by The Beatles and There is Nothin’ Like a Dame from the musical South Pacific.

Mrs Williams, 86, said: “They are a wonderful lot, they really are. I enjoyed it because everybody else enjoyed it.” Mrs Moola, 76, added: “The choir is a musical family. Being part of a group where you feel you belong and make a contribution is really important for elderly people.

“We still have people who sing out of tune but it doesn’t matter. The whole point of it was to bring people together.” The group used to hold two charity concerts a year for good causes in the village but the summer one has stopped.

Mrs Moola explained: “We are now a bit tired, therefore it is sensible to take the pressure off. We only do it on a voluntary basis.”