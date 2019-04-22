Donation decision delayed

PEPPARD Parish Council has delayed a decision on whether to help pay for a new piece of medical equipment.

Sonning Common Health Centre has asked the council whether it would contribute towards an unspecified piece of machinery.

But council chairwoman Jeni Wood said she didn’t believe that public money should be awarded to a business.

She said: “The problem with a private company is anybody can just sell up and leave. I am going to fight this tooth and nail.”

But Councillor Joe Berger, who chairs the finance and staffing committee, said: “We all stand to benefit from a new piece of modern equipment that will keep us healthy. It is the surgery that our parish uses.”

Cllr Wood responded: “If people in our village want to give money then they can give directly to the surgery. That is not a problem.”

The council agreed to delay its decision until the summer when it will have paid to refurbish the sports pavilion in Stoke Row Road.

Parish clerk Joanne Askin added: “It depends on what is left in the budget and a final cost for the pavilion.”