Cup winners

Monday, 22 April 2019
THE Frank Pritchard Cup for the most points in the pot plant classes at the Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society’s spring show was awarded to John Windass and Lynda Crocker and not just the former, as our report last week stated.
We are happy to correct this error, which was not the fault of the Henley Standard.
22 April 2019
