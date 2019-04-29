Meet the Candidates: David Winchester

David Winchester (Lab)

I HAVE lived in Sonning Common since 1985 with my wife Ruth. Our children went to Chiltern Edge School and The Henley College. I am now retired from a long professional career in computing. As a result I have many managerial and communications skills.

Wherever possible, I am committed to helping out the community on a voluntary basis. I have been the chairman of the governors of Chiltern Edge and I am currently an active member of the Reading branch of the WEA, the voluntary organisation which brings short courses to adults in the area.

I am standing for the district council because I believe that local people need their councillor to support them in matters of local planning and the environment. I would seek to provide a regular and reliable connection between the district council and the parish councils, those working on neighbourhood plans and individuals.

Housing is the district council’s main responsibility and I would fight for better provision for the less well off, especially young buyers and renters. Under the Tories, we are building mainly executive homes instead of a more social mix.

Vote for me on May 2 to elect a councillor who believes in supporting local government instead of making it ineffective through budgetary cuts.