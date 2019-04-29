Meet the Candidates: Paul Harrison

Paul Harrison* (Con)

I’VE lived in Sonning Common for more than 30 years and work in Marlow for a major software company. I began in IT back in 1977 and have seen many changes.

Back in the early Nineties I joined the Chiltern Society and was their area representative on planning. It was through this that I became involved in local politics, becoming a parish councillor and later being elected on to the district council. I was on the Sonning Common Open Spaces Trust committee when we campaigned to purchase Old Copse and the Millennium Green.

I’m proud of what we’ve achieved since the Conservatives took control of the district council. We’re one of the top districts for recycling in the country and in the “best places to live” survey run every two years — we’re the best in the South-East and the sixth best in the UK, up from 14th in 2017. This despite all the pressure of housing demand and we still have one of the lowest council taxes in the country.

Working together with other councils across Oxfordshire, we’ve helped fund the rollout of broadband across our towns and rural villages, we’ve created the business awards and we agreed the Market Place Mews development in Henley.

Change is the one constant in life and I believe the Conservative team is prepared to meet these challenges head on.