Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meet the Candidates: Leigh Rawlins

Meet the Candidates: Leigh Rawlins

Leigh Rawlins (Ind)

AS a 61-year-old resident of Sonning Common, I am a passionate advocate of my local community.

As an economics and finance graduate, I held senior commercial positions, including finance director and managing director, covering finance, planning, development, marketing, IT and legal.

As a Sonning Common parish councillor, I am currently chair of planning. As a volunteer, I have been heavily involved in our neighbourhood plan, the ongoing project to deliver much-needed sports and recreational facilities and the village centre project, among others.

I was a lead participant in the Campaign Against Gladman in Eye & Dunsden to prevent a sprawl of Reading which threatened to engulf our local villages. With cross-party and cross- county co-operation, we defeated Gladman both at appeal and in the High Court. I have a strong and detailed understanding of planning issues in South Oxfordshire.

Our local housing needs are for more modest, first-time and downsizer homes. Instead, new district council proposals are for numbers that far exceed government targets, a high-end housing mix and doubled urban densities.

We should have a proper plan-led system and I believe I can effectively represent local communities, working alongside our second councillor, to help improve our district’s local plan.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33