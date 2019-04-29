Meet the Candidates: Leigh Rawlins

Leigh Rawlins (Ind)

AS a 61-year-old resident of Sonning Common, I am a passionate advocate of my local community.

As an economics and finance graduate, I held senior commercial positions, including finance director and managing director, covering finance, planning, development, marketing, IT and legal.

As a Sonning Common parish councillor, I am currently chair of planning. As a volunteer, I have been heavily involved in our neighbourhood plan, the ongoing project to deliver much-needed sports and recreational facilities and the village centre project, among others.

I was a lead participant in the Campaign Against Gladman in Eye & Dunsden to prevent a sprawl of Reading which threatened to engulf our local villages. With cross-party and cross- county co-operation, we defeated Gladman both at appeal and in the High Court. I have a strong and detailed understanding of planning issues in South Oxfordshire.

Our local housing needs are for more modest, first-time and downsizer homes. Instead, new district council proposals are for numbers that far exceed government targets, a high-end housing mix and doubled urban densities.

We should have a proper plan-led system and I believe I can effectively represent local communities, working alongside our second councillor, to help improve our district’s local plan.