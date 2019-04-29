Meet the Candidates: David Bartholomew

David Bartholomew (Con)

FIRST and foremost, I see myself as a champion of the communities I represent — I make no apologies for saying political allegiances come second at a local level. My wife and I have lived in this area we love for 30 years and our sons grew up here.

I have been representing you as your county councillor for nearly six years. I now hope to combine that with the role of district councillor.

If I’m elected you won’t have to worry about whether the issue you want addressed is a county or a district matter — you can talk to me whatever the problem.

Since being elected as county councillor in 2013, I have made a point of attending almost every monthly parish council meeting of the nine parishes in my county division, which include the five Sonning Common ward parishes, so I am already very involved in local concerns and issues.

As a county councillor, I never forget the things that are important to everybody, such as the Oakley Wood household waste recycling centre, which I successfully fought to keep open, and the appalling state of our roads, which I do what I can to improve in the face of budget pressures.

As a district councillor I would continue to speak out against those of an urban mindset who champion growth at all costs and do not understand our village way of life.