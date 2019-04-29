Road closure

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
READES Lane in Sonning Common will be closed from Monday, July 22 to Monday, September 2 while a sewer near Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School is replaced.
Alternative routes will be signposted and residents who require access will be exempt.
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say