Green fair

BEING more environmentally friendly will be the theme of this year’s Sonning Common Primary School summer fair.

The event will take place at the school fields off Grove Road on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 3pm.

There will be a climbing wall and other games for children plus a barbecue and refreshments.

A prize will be awarded to the winner of a nature photography competition.

Entry wil cost £1 for adults and 50p for children.