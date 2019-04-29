Chairman at royal reception

THE chairman of the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common attended a reception with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Clive Mills was among about 300 guests at the event to celebrate the centenary of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations.

Representatives from charities across the country attended, as did the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Guests enjoyed canapés and champagne before being formally introduced to Her Majesty.

Mr Mills said: “It was absolutely wonderful. The Queen couldn’t have done any more in coming around and talking to everybody.

“We all shook hands with her and she asked a few questions about the charity. She asked what we did and how long we had been going.

“I also had a conversation with Princess Anne, who asked what the charity did and her comment was ‘that is really, really first class’.”

“I felt very honoured. I don’t know why Fish was asked to be represented but I suppose it’s partly because we’ve been a part of our community for 40 years.

“With the government reduction in funding for certain aspects of community life, Fish is having to move in to take up that role.”

The charity arranges transport and leisure trips for people living in or near Sonning Common as well as home visits for those at risk of becoming isolated.