Free drama

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
AN amateur dramatic society has organised an open play reading in Sonning Common.
Chiltern Players will meet at 8pm on Wednesday, May 8 at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road. The reading will include a range of thrillers and comedies. Entry is free.
06 May 2019
