New timetable

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a
Monday, 06 May 2019
AN updated timetable for the Sonning Common Health Walks is now available.
Copies can be picked up from the library in Grove Road, Sonning Common Health Centre, in Wood Lane, or at the Herb Farm in Peppard Road.
The walks take place daily, except for bank holidays and the two weeks around Christmas and New Year.
06 May 2019
