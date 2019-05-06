Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Parish meets

THE annual Sonning Common parish meeting will take place at the village hall from 8pm on May 20.

Carol MacKay, emergency planning officer at Oxfordshire County Council, will be the guest speaker at the Wood Lane venue.

She will talk about how the village could be used to shelter people if they are made homeless by flooding or a large power outage. The event is open to all.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33