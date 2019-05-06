Parish meets

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
THE annual Sonning Common parish meeting will take place at the village hall from 8pm on May 20.
Carol MacKay, emergency planning officer at Oxfordshire County Council, will be the guest speaker at the Wood Lane venue.
She will talk about how the village could be used to shelter people if they are made homeless by flooding or a large power outage. The event is open to all.
06 May 2019
