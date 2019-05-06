Social media

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a
Monday, 06 May 2019
A NETWORKING event in Sonning Common will discuss Instagram and Pinterest.
It has been organised by the Sonning Common Business Collaboration and will take place at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road on May 13 from 10.30am to noon.
Refreshments cost £5. To book a place, email kathryn
fellphotography@hotmail
.co.uk
06 May 2019
