Monday, 13 May 2019

Disaster plan

SONNING Common Parish Council is seeking volunteers to help in an emergency. 

It wants to hear from people with medical or catering skills and is also looking for tree surgeons and people with tractors or four-wheel drive vehicles.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “A village of our size is supposed to have plans for what it will do if there are extended outages of whatever.”

