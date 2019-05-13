Royal treat 2

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
CHILDREN from Sonning Common Primary School attended a talk by players from Reading FC.
More than 20 pupils attended the event at the Madejski Stadium.
Pupil Devon Staples asked striker Modou Barrow about his favourite goal and he replied that it was his 25-yard shot in the 3-2 victory over Wigan in March.
Teacher Rupert Loader said: “We had a great time.”
13 May 2019
