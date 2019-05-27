Let-off for rogue pair

TWO men have been given a formal warning after charging a vulnerable man £5,600 in cash to clean moss from the roof of his home.

The pair were caught on top of the man’s bungalow in Westleigh Drive, Sonning Common, by Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards officers in October.

They are said to have offered a “discount” from the original price of £12,000 and promised to apply a coating to stop moss growing back when in fact there is no proof that such “treatments” work.

The men were found working with pressure washers but not wearing any protective gear and it is thought they didn’t have public liability insurance.

They were operating from an unmarked van which was untaxed and hadn’t been registered to its new owner with the DVLA despite having been sold at the start of that year.

At the time, the council said it would investigate the men for fraud and rogue trading but it has now concluded that a warning was the most appropriate action.