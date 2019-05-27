RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Sonning Common have been told about the importance of emergency planning.

Carol McKay, who is an emergency planning officer at Oxfordshire County Council, told them to get to know their communities and find out who could help in a crisis.

She was speaking at the annual parish meeting at the village hall on Monday.

Ms McKay explained how flooding was a major issue in Oxfordshire. Road blockages after accidents, flooding or snow also caused problems.

She said the parish council needed to foster a network of people able to respond in the right way when extreme weather or other unexpected emergencies occured.

Ms McKay said: “This is about looking after people in the best and quickest way possible.

“It’s about knowing who the people in the community are and what information that provides. It’s about working together and doing it with them.”

Parish councillor Dirk Jones said: “We are looking for volunteers so we can feed them into the plan.

“By next winter my hope is we will be operational. Most of our problems are going to be winter-related.”