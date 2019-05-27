Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fitness test

A FREEf fitness test for over-50s will be on offer Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road on Friday, July 19 from 11am to 2pm.

Participants will undergo seven physical function tests to establish their level of fitness. To book, call 01235 422226.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33