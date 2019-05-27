Monday, 27 May 2019

Don’t feed the ducks

A RAT infestation at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common is being treated with poison.

The vermin damaged the banks near a sign that was recently installed to commemorate the life of Dave Brownjohn, who built “Duckingham Palace” in 1994.

The 12-week treatment is being carried out by Vermatech Pest Control, of Kennylands Road.

Warning signs have been installed and the parish council has asked visitors not to feed the ducks.  

Parish councillor Tom Fort said: “There has been a rat problem there for many, many years.”

