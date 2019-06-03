Tennis day in aid of hospital equipment

A WIDOW from Sonning Common is raising money for equipment at the hospital where her husband was treated.

Annie Abbey-Quinn has held a charity tennis tournament for friends at her home in Blackmore Lane almost every year since 2004.

Last year she had to cancel the event because her husband John Quinn died of heart failure on May 2.

Now she is to give the money raised at this year’s tournament to Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, where he was treated.

Mrs Abbey-Quinn said: “My husband was treated at Townlands last year and I just thought how amazing they were there.

“A lot of people do not know what facilities are available there.

“They need specialist equipment and I am hoping the money will go towards getting this because it saves people from having to go to Reading, which is fantastic.”

The tournament will take place on Thursday. Her friends will play doubles matches on nine private courts in Peppard, Henley, Wargrave, Shiplake and Caversham from 9.30am before going to Mrs Abbey-Quinn’s home for a salad lunch and a glass of Cava.

About 40 people will attend and will be presented with medals.

They will also hear Dr Antoni Chan, a consultant rheumatologist at the hospital, talk about how the money will be spent and what equipment is needed.

Nicky Blystad Jewellery, Bagatelle and Neal’s Yard Remedies will have stalls at the lunch and will donate 15 per cent of their earnings as well as contributing raffle prizes.

Mrs Abbey-Quinn said: “So many girls love playing tennis and I just thought it would be a great idea to have a day where we raise some money for charity.

“It’s always well attended and a fun day for everyone and it’s something that everybody asks me about.

“As long as the sun shines — that is always the biggest worry.”

Two years ago, the event raised £3,000 for the Riverside Counselling Service in Northfield End, Henley.



