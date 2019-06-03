School bid to win play area

SONNING Common Primary School is bidding to win a playground made from recycled oral care products.

The Grove Road school is asking the public to support it by casting a vote online.

The competition is being run by Terracyle, which recycles old pens, felt tips, whiteboard markers, highlighters and crisp packets from schools.

More than 100 schools are eligible and the prize will go to the one with the greatest amount of support. To vote, visit https://bit.ly/2wkwMCA