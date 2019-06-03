Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School bid to win play area

SONNING Common Primary School is bidding to win a playground made from recycled oral care products.

The Grove Road school is asking the public to support it by casting a vote online.

The competition is being run by Terracyle, which recycles old pens, felt tips, whiteboard markers, highlighters and crisp packets from schools.

More than 100 schools are eligible and the prize will go to the one with the greatest amount of support. To vote, visit https://bit.ly/2wkwMCA

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33