Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School raised more than £1,400 for the British Heart Foundation by taking part in a “Skipathon”.
The charity donated skipping ropes to the school and the year five and six children organised the event in order to say thank you.
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say