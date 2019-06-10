Police patrol

Graves look messy after mowing, say councillors
GRAVES in Wargrave have been left looking untidy ... [more]
Monday, 10 June 2019
POLICE carried out a high visibility patrol in Sonning Common on Sunday.
It followed accusations by parish councillors that officers were not doing enough to prevent rural crime.
In April, a stolen Nissan car was driven across pitches at Bishopswood sports ground, damaging goal posts, and then dumped and set on fire.
10 June 2019
