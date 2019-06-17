Please book

Monday, 17 June 2019

PEOPLE attending digital advice sessions at Sonning Common library have been asked to book.

This is so volunteers can plan in advance and deal with queries.

The sessions at the library in Grove Road take place on Thursdays from 10am. They are designed for people who have problems with laptops, androids or smartphones.

To book, call 0118 972 2448.

